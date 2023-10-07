Josh Rees earns Dagenham point at Oldham By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.43pm Share Josh Rees earns Dagenham point at Oldham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6213691/josh-rees-earns-dagenham-point-at-oldham/ Copy Link James Norwood was on target for Oldham (Tim Goode/PA) Oldham were held by Dagenham at Boundary Park in their third straight National League game to finish 1-1. James Norwood put the Latics ahead after four minutes from Josh Lundstram’s cross. Goalkeeper Matthew Hudson made a fine save from Josh Rees after 25 minutes to keep the Latics ahead. But Dagenham levelled 16 minutes from time when Rees superbly headed in Charley Kendall’s centre.