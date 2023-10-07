Away win moves Altrincham above opponents Gateshead By Press Association October 7 2023, 5.43pm Share Away win moves Altrincham above opponents Gateshead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6213692/away-win-moves-altrincham-above-opponents-gateshead/ Copy Link Justin Amaluzor was on target for Altrincham (PA) Altrincham climbed above Gateshead and into fourth place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory in the north-east. The visitors opened the scoring in the 47th minute through Justin Amaluzor, who capitalised on a pass by Chris Conn-Clarke. The visitors had a chance to double their advantage in the 83rd minute after a scramble in the six-yard box but multiple blocks by Gateshead defenders kept them at bay. However, the visitors did get a second goal in the third minute of stoppage time, when Justin Donawa converted the rebound after Dior Angus’ shot had been saved by Archie Mair.