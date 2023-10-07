Sutton secure emphatic first win since opening day of the season against Walsall

Sutton lifted themselves off the foot of Sky Bet League Two in style with a thumping 4-0 victory over Walsall.

Matt Gray’s side had not tasted victory in the league since an opening day 5-1 thrashing over leaders Notts County. But when they do win, they win in style at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s faithful were treated to a picture-perfect victory in the south London sunshine.

The game was done and dusted by half-time as Harry Smith’s double did the majority of the damage.

Omari Patrick started the party in the sixth minute as he thundered home a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled six minutes later as Smith hammered home his first of the afternoon on the turn.

Smith seemingly doubled his tally in the 27th minute but defender Joe Riley’s touch deemed it an own goal.

But the Sutton striker got his deserved brace eight minutes before half-time as he headed home at the back post.

Dangerous Smith missed out on a hat-trick with 20 minutes to go before Aiden O’Brien was denied by a super save from Owen Evans.

For Walsall, it was a disappointing third defeat in five matches.