Kelty Hearts hit Edinburgh for four

Kelty Hearts moved up to third in Scottish League One with a 4-1 win at Edinburgh City.

With a strong wind behind them, first-half goals from Tiwi Daramola and Adam Corbett put them in control before second-half strikes from Alfie Bavidge and Ross Cunningham made it a rout for the Fife team.

Jack Wilkie scored a late consolation for the hosts.

They are the best of the rest, topping the group that is chasing runaway leaders Falkirk and Hamilton, who meet in the evening kick-off.

Two goals inside the opening five minutes put Cove Rangers on the way to a 3-2 win over Annan Athletic.

Paul McGowan and Blair Yule scored early, with Fraser Fyvie adding a third after the break.

Michael Garrity and Kai Nugent scored within a minute of each other for Annan in the second half, but they could not find an equaliser.

Jordan McGregor’s late goal gave Stirling a 1-0 win at Queen of the South while Paul Watson’s injury-time goal gave Montrose a 2-1 win over Alloa.

Peterhead kept their position at the top of League Two with a 3-1 win at Forfar.

Conor O’Keefe’s double before the break put them in command, with Josh Skelly getting Forfar back in it, before Rory McAllister sealed the win late on.

Dumbarton coasted to the three points in a 4-0 win at Clyde, with Ryan Wallace, Tony Wallace, Michael Ruth and James Hilton grabbing the goals.

Blair Henderson’s goal for Spartans settled a seven-goal thriller at Stranraer.

Games between Elgin and Stenhousemuir and Bonnyrigg Rose and East Fife fell foul to the weather.