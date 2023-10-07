Darren Ferguson’s assistant says Posh boss appreciates support during home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson’s assistant says Posh boss appreciates support during home win

By Press Association
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson was pleased with the win (PA)
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson was pleased with the win (PA)

Darren Ferguson was thankful to players and fans alike following the  emotional 2-0 home victory over Lincoln.

The Posh chief took charge of his side following the death of his mother, Lady Cathy Ferguson, at the age of 84.

He was rewarded with a third consecutive home triumph and clean sheet which keeps them in the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Players and fans both showed their support, with the entire Posh team celebrating David Ajiboye’s spectacular 52nd-minute opener with Ferguson.

And Joel Randall’s late clincher, his first EFL goal more than two years after arriving from Exeter, was immediately followed by loud applause from supporters in memory of Lady Ferguson throughout the 84th minute.

Lincoln should have been ahead by the break with Danny Mandroiu hitting the bar and Sean Roughan heading a glorious chance over from a corner, but then faded out of the contest.

Posh assistant boss Kieran Scarff said: “All I can say on behalf of Darren is how much he values and appreciates the support he has had from the players, the staff across the club and the fans.

“It’s always important to win football matches and perhaps there was a little bit more added to that today.

“The gaffer is delighted with the performance and the players deserve plenty of credit for it as we were very good for large periods of the game.

“We spoke at half-time about increasing the tempo of our play a bit and scoring the early goal in the second half was crucial.

“It was a great strike from David and I’m delighted for him scoring for the second home game running.

“Joel’s got the confidence and belief back. His performances have generally been good and it was great to see him scoring.

“We created a lot of chances to score more, but we’re more than happy.”

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy admitted: “For 45 minutes we looked like a really good team who I felt were going to win the game.

“I thought we should have been at least 2-0 up by half-time. We played really well in the first half, our counter-press was excellent, we caused Peterborough a lot of problems and turned the crowd.

“But the frustration is that we weren’t clinical enough to take our chances and the two goals we conceded in the second half were down to absolutely appalling decision-making.

“That’s the black and white of it. We had really good moments but got nothing because our decision-making then changed the course of the game.

“I said to the guys after the game that I can accept learning, but I’m not in an academy anymore. I’m now in the getting sacked business.

“We’ve got real talent in our group, but the best players in football make the best decisions.”