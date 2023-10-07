Kieran McKenna pleased with individual brilliance in Ipswich’s win over Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran McKenna pleased with individual brilliance in Ipswich’s win over Preston

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted to see individual players step up in their 4-2 victory over Preston.

The promoted hosts kept pace with Sky Bet Championship leaders Leicester and extended their lead over third-placed Preston to eight points after making it six games unbeaten.

A clever set-piece routine for Conor Chaplin’s opener and a superb solo goal from Brandon Williams ignited the Tractor Boys’ display.

McKenna said: “Our substitutes bought fresh energy and helped us kill the game off as well.

“We had a threat right throughout the game with some great goals and we have to take a lot of positives and the players deserve a lot of credit not just today but certainly across this block of games.”

McKenna was delighted with the “well-executed” set-piece which produced the first goal for Chaplin, as well as Manchester United loanee Williams’ goal.

“Credit to the staff as well, it didn’t look as good as that in training but sometimes things are better in the arena. Really well executed and a great way to get us started,” McKenna said.

“Brandon showed that drive and that determination all game up and down the pitch and the goal typified that today – and we needed it.

“We weren’t at our very best as a team and we’re not always going to be… individually we need people to step up and Brandon did that especially with his goal.”

Chaplin fired Ipswich ahead before the visitors levelled through Mads Frokjaer-Jensen. Williams’ effort restored Town’s advantage, which was added to by Nathan Broadhead.

Ben Whiteman got Preston back in it but Kayden Jackson’s late fourth ensured promoted Ipswich’s extraordinary start to the season continued as they inflicted a third successive defeat on the visitors.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said it was a “tough afternoon” for his team and urged them to learn from their mistakes.

Lowe said: “Obviously (I’m) disappointed with the first half and I think the first three goals, you can’t give a good team like Ipswich three goals and we have done.

“It was good goals from them, especially the first one, but we knew what was coming and we worked on it yesterday.

“We give ourselves a lifeline at half-time and make a few changes and came out a lot better and when we were really pushing, second half they do us on the counter and come out with the ball when we should win those duels. So overall (it’s) a tough afternoon.

“They all admit it’s not good enough. It’s probably been one of the toughest weeks since I’ve been here in terms of the goals we have conceded.

“If you want to do anything in the division you have to be better all round.”