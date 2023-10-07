Charlton boss Michael Appleton pleased with comeback draw against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Charlton boss Michael Appleton pleased with comeback draw against Blackpool

By Press Association
Charlton manager Michael Appleton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charlton manager Michael Appleton (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Charlton head coach Michael Appleton praised the character of his side as they came back to draw 2-2 against Blackpool.

The south London outfit looked out of the game with 10 minutes to go, but two goals in as many minutes earned a point.

Although Charlton were unable to make it four wins in a row at the Valley, Appleton was pleased with the comeback.

He said: “I’m really happy with the response the players showed, they created lots of chances in the game.

“We don’t want to get used to coming from behind, but the one thing I did say when I came here was to hopefully improve the mentality – the never-say-die spirit.

“The fans have seen enough in the team at the minute that they’re giving everything. We’ll make mistakes and concede goals at times, but you’ve seen today they’re willing to have a right go.

“I think we could have won it if it went another five minutes, even before we scored we created a lot of chances in that second half.

“We had two sides, one side really wanted to win and the other had moments in the game, and I knew that would be the case.”

It looked to be a fine away performance from Blackpool, who took the lead after 34 minutes. James Husband crossed into the middle of the area for Jordan Rhodes to connect first time past keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The spoils looked to be heading back to Lancashire when substitute Karamoko Dembele stole the ball from defender Michael Hector to rifle home on 70 minutes.

However, Charlton stunned them with two goals in under 120 seconds. Firstly, Chuks Aneke found space to square for Alfie May to divert home on 82 minutes.

Then Corey Blackett-Taylor sent the Valley into raptures with a superb curled effort.

Visiting head coach Neil Critchley was left to bemoan the lack of discipline from his side.

He said: “We should have won that, without a doubt. At 2-0 you could say it was a perfect away performance. We’d restricted them to very little in the game.

“When you score the second goal you should see the game out. It was a couple of moments of madness that have cost us.

“There is a frustrated group of players in the dressing room, and a frustrated group of staff.

“The first Charlton goal is the one for me. We shouldn’t get counter-attacked when we’re 2-0 up. We lost the ball in a stupid position on the pitch.”