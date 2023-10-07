John Coleman backs Accrington’s two-goal hero Josh Andrews to improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Coleman backs Accrington’s two-goal hero Josh Andrews to improve

By Press Association
John Coleman likes what he has seen from Accrington’s two-goal loanee (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
John Coleman praised his two-goal striker Josh Andrews and says he will get better after Accrington’s 2-1 win over bottom club Forest Green.

The on-loan Birmingham striker headed home in each half as Stanley ended a thee-match winless run.

Mathew Stevens pulled a late goal back for Rovers, who slipped to the foot of the division after a sixth straight defeat.

Stanley boss Coleman said: “I was hoping Josh would get his hat-trick.

“He is a smashing lad and he knows he can get better. You can see the signs, his hold-up play and link-up play was good in the first half. It’s just about being less wasteful as a team.

“But I am delighted with the win. In patches I was delighted with the way we played, but I hated the way we finished the game.

“We ended up with the perception that you are hanging on, even though our keeper didn’t have a save to make, when it should have been out of sight in the first half.

“That’s something we have to learn our lessons from as we have been punished in the past.

“When we are on top, we have to take the game to the opposition but we tried to amble through it.

“We saw in patches how good we can be, there were some great passing moves, and then in patches how naive we can be, we lost possession cheaply and we were wasteful.”

Rovers head coach David Horseman was frustrated with his team’s performance in their latest defeat.

“This is the first time I have felt let down by the players,” he said.

“It was nowhere near good enough and as a group collectively we have to take some responsibility.

“We conceded from a set play – they all knew their roles but they did not do their jobs. The ball goes into the box and it’s four v one and he heads it in. That’s really disappointing.

“In the second half, we start to get on top, we brought on a couple of subs, and we then we concede again from a set play.

“Winning games gives you confidence, doing your job gives you confidence, but all of us didn’t do it today.

“It’s frustrating as even as poorly as we played, with the chances we have had, we still could have got a point or even nicked a win.”