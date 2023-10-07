Paul Simpson: Carlisle’s hat-trick hero Jordan Gibson should have had four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Simpson: Carlisle’s hat-trick hero Jordan Gibson should have had four

By Press Association
Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jordan Gibson scored a first career hat-trick but manager Paul Simpson says Carlisle’s match-winner should have finished with four goals against Bolton.

Gibson, who had never previously netted even a senior double, fired a 44th-minute equalising penalty after Jon Mellish’s own goal put the Trotters in front.

He added further goals in the 70th and 95th minutes as the Cumbrians secured a 3-1 Sky Bet League One victory.

The visitors also missed a first-half penalty through Joe Garner after Kyle Dempsey’s foul on Sean Maguire, and Simpson revealed: “We had talked for weeks that Jordan Gibson is on penalties.

“But we didn’t talk before the game because I automatically thought Gibbo was on them.

“He got the ball but the next time I looked Joe was on it. I will never criticise players for missing pens but stick with what the plan is. Fortunately, we got away with it.

“We have spoken for weeks about penalties we have not been getting but we got two today.

“We have said Jordan should be getting more goals. So, what an achievement to come to a place like Bolton and score a hat-trick.

“It was an outstanding performance. I am delighted we scored three goals, I am delighted with the football we played but that was built on a solid, team performance.

“It showed discipline to go and do the horrible side of the game, to chase and to tackle. We have had games with bits of that performance but that result we have been waiting for, especially with so many fans backing us.”

Bolton, chasing a third successive league win, faded badly after the boost of Mellish’s own goal.

“We looked devoid of energy, devoid of ideas second half, we looked flat and we looked leggy,” admitted Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

“We lacked zest and energy and those are the foundations everything else is built from.

“This was probably one game too far with the lack of options to rotate and freshen up.

“There were too many players under par. We get ahead but the two penalties were an absolute joke.

“I am sure neither were penalties but we had chances which we didn’t take.

“We huffed and we puffed but their second goal goes in via a deflection and then we make a crazy decision at the end with Nathan (Baxter) going up with still four minutes left.

“That said, Nathan was outstanding in the game. This international break has come at the right time.”