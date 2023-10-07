Matt Taylor admits Jordan Hugill equaliser may have saved his job at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Taylor admits Jordan Hugill equaliser may have saved his job at Rotherham

By Press Association
Rotherham manager Matt Taylor admits Jordan Hugill leveller mady have saved his job (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rotherham manager Matt Taylor admitted Jordan Hugill’s smash-and-grab to draw 1-1 with Southampton may have saved his job.

Taylor was under pressure following Wednesday night’s 90th-minute defeat to Bristol City, having won only once and failed to pick up a point on the road.

But Hugill came off the bench to produce a stunning equaliser to cancel out Stuart Armstrong’s opener.

“It was much needed (the point),” Taylor said. “It didn’t look achievable at the start of the first half.

“We somehow managed to stay in the game in that first half, it was difficult and we rode our luck at times, and had to give ourselves a chance in the second half – and we did that.

“It still needs a moment of quality from the players or a moment of skill, whether that be our goalkeeper, last-ditch defending or the goal.

“I hope (it can change our season). When you come to Southampton, you have to sacrifice not having the ball for a little bit.

“We were so low after Wednesday night so full credit to the team for getting through today – and I include myself in that.

“There was a point in the first half where you could hear the end wavering.

“Not just in terms of my position, but in the belief of what we are trying to do.

“Players believe in success and we had a bit more success in the second half.”

Armstrong had put Saints ahead in the second minute after pouncing after Che Adams’ header had come back off a post.

Saints dominated with Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone and Adams all blitzing the Rotherham goal in search of a second goal.

They were punished for their wastefulness when Hugill caught Bazunu off-guard to lift over him.

It meant Saints were booed off after two straight victories.

Boss Russell Martin said: “It was a really good performance. Anyone who came today would say we deserved to win. We should have been out of sight before Rotherham scored.

“It’s just really frustrating. We were so good in the first half, we should have been 3-0 up and just paid for a lack of ruthlessness really.

“A guy at the end was booing and going absolutely crazy, I understand his frustration, but you’ve just watched such a dominant performance.

“I’m as frustrated as you are that we haven’t won, but I’m not sure the players deserved the vitriol. So I had a word with him.

“Hopefully most people go away knowing they’ve watched a performance where we have been completely dominant.

“I know this game is very outcome-focused, if you’re a supporter that’s the one thing that matters. But if we play like that and are that dominant, the difference is a fine line.

“It’s not a big deal, everyone is angry, but I didn’t think the players deserved that at that moment. And I’m feeling the same way as he is because I can’t believe we haven’t won the game.

“I understand the frustration and anger, but we have come through a tough period and had a good week and we have a chance when we come back to really progress.

“This result and performance will be a big learning for us. You play this game 100 times and you win 98 and 99 times. So we have to use this as fuel.”