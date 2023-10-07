Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham character after battling win at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham character after battling win at Crawley

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised his side’s character in the win at Crawley (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised his side’s character in the win at Crawley (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manager Phil Parkinson was full of praise for the way his Wrexham side battled with 10 men after a first-half goal from striker Ollie Palmer gave them a 1-0 victory at Crawley.

Wrexham came back three times after having a player sent off to clinch a 3-3 draw at Crewe a fortnight ago and the Red Dragons held firm for the last 24 minutes at the Broadfield Stadium with a man down to move above Crawley and into the top seven.

Palmer’s 13th-minute goal against his former club proved decisive and Parkinson was delighted with the way his men dug in after substitute Andy Cannon received a straight red card for bringing down Adam Campbell only seven minutes after coming on.

Parkinson said: “It was a huge win and there is a great togetherness about this group.

“You need to be resilient and in adversity the lads really dug deep and it was a great three points.”

Parkinson was critical of referee Ollie Yates as he had no doubt Cannon’s challenge on Campbell did not warrant a sending off.

He admitted: “The referee changed his mind after the lad rolled on the floor very theatrically.

“But back-to-back clean sheets and four points from our last two games is a very good return.

“Crawley had possession around our box but didn’t really cut us open.”

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey felt his men paid a heavy price for Danilo Orsi’s first-half miss but was “proud” of his players for the way they performed against “a really strong Wrexham side”.

He said: “I thought we did enough to win the game. I’m frustrated because we have players on the pitch who are capable of scoring.

“Wrexham scored a goal out of nothing and then put men behind the ball and banked in. We didn’t have enough guile in the final third.”

Crawley have suffered back-to-back defeats after a six-match unbeaten run and Lindsey said this must not detract from their best start since promotion to the EFL in 2011.

He added: “We want to own the football; we created more chances in the first half but probably not enough after that with the possession we had.

“Most teams will give us respect. This is high-flying Wrexham who were record-breaking in the National League last season but little old Crawley dominated the game and I’m really proud of my team.”