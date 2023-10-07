Matt Bloomfield delighted with Wycombe’s summer signings

Matt Bloomfield hailed his side’s summer signings after Wycombe hammered struggling Fleetwood 4-1.

All four goals were scored by new-season arrivals as the visitors blew away Lee Johnson’s side at Highbury.

Dale Taylor, on loan from Nottingham Forest, bagged a brace, whilst Freddie Potts and Luke Leahy also got in on the act against the 10-man hosts.

Jack Marriott scored a mere consolation moments before Ben Heneghan’s sending off for chopping down Brandon Hanlan.

“I really hope this is a sign of things to come,” beamed Bloomfield.

“It was a very good performance. I’ve felt like it’s been coming away from home.

“We spoke about how proud we were of the second-half performance at Charlton.

“I feel like this has been building and I’m really proud with how the boys brushed off our defeat in midweek and reacted the way they did.

“I’m really pleased the summer signings are gelling. We freshened that forward line up and we’re really pleased that squad’s coming together.

“I’ve been really conscious to emphasise it’s not all about the new signings and we already had top players already at the club.

“There’s two thank yous I really need to make sure I make. First is for the supporters who have travelled all this way, it’s a long way to come.

“The second thank you is to Rob (Couhig, owner) because he’s put his hand in his pocket for us to come up and stay Thursday night.

“I really feel like having that social time to bond has really helped us. He didn’t have to offer that.”

Johnson was brought in to replace Scott Brown after the ex Celtic midfielder was sacked due to Town’s terrible start to the season.

The Cod Army came into this game off the back of successive victories without conceding.

But after being blown away, Johnson said: “That was a big lesson for us. I’m disappointed if I’m honest with you.

“The risk was a third game in the week. The physical and mental question was whether we could produce again.

“Suddenly we started to have that belief in ourselves, but that was completely powder puff in the first half.

“We made so many poor decisions which were based on that level of fatigue. That’s not an excuse.

“The attitude and belief was the bit that was so disappointing for me. In terms of the body language, that’s been good over the last two games.

“It’s about having that will and skill on a regular basis. It’s a humbling loss for us and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board.

“The players have got to stake a claim again.

“We’ve got a real chance of being successful here. We’ve actually got enough in that dressing room. But what we haven’t got is a strong enough mindset at this moment in time.”