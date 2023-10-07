Darrell Clarke relieved to see Cheltenham finally find the net

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darrell Clarke relieved to see Cheltenham finally find the net

By Press Association
Darrell Clarke (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Darrell Clarke (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke was relieved to see the robins finally find the back of the net in the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Derby.

Clarke collapsed to the ground in theatrical disbelief in the technical area When the Robins got their first goal at the 12th attempt.

It was only the second game of Clarke’s reign as boss, but his players had endured an EFL record-equalling run of 11 matches without finding the net.

Rob Street ended the long, long wait to finally give the fans something to celebrate in the 39th minute.

Curtis Nelson levelled for the Rams just before half-time, but Clarke was content to pick up a first home point of the campaign.

“It’s a massive monkey off our back getting that goal,” he said.

“It gives everyone a lift, against an experienced Derby team.

“The lads have given me everything, they really have. It was backs against the wall for spells, but we’ve had our spells as well.

“It was a fully committed performance and while I never get too carried away with a point, it’s nice to get that goal and a point against a team who will definitely be in the top six.

“When you are a manager of a club, you want the players to represent you well and I thought my players did that today.”

Former Crystal Palace youngster Street touched in Will Goodwin’s low ball into the box to net his first goal for the club.

Derby responded in the seventh minute of time added at the end of the first half when Tom Barkhuizen’s corner was met by James Collins, who was denied by Luke Southwood’s superb save, but Nelson followed up.

Derby had looked the most likely to score early, with Eiran Cashin’s effort cleared off the line by Goodwin in the eighth minute.

Will Ferry and James Olayinka both shot wide for Cheltenham from outside the box.

Lewis Freestone denied Martyn Waghorn with a block in the 55th minute and Max Bird was close to winning it for the Rams.

Southwood saved brilliantly from Collins in the 80th minute to ensure Cheltenham picked up their first home point of the campaign.

Rams boss Paul Warne admitted his team were wasteful in front of goal as they missed the chance to climb into the play-off places.

“We let one slip,” he said. “We had plenty of chances and plenty of opportunities in the final third and goalmouth incident, if just didn’t fall for us.

“There are certain things I can criticise, but the effort levels I can’t.

“Sometimes football is a bit cruel and it was today. I don’t think anyone in the stadium would say that we weren’t the better team, or that we didn’t create the most chances.

“If you want to be successful you have to come to these places and win. Away form has been good, but today we didn’t take our chances.”