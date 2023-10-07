Lee Bell blames officials for Crewe defeat at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Bell blames officials for Crewe defeat at Salford

By Press Association
Crewe manager Lee Bell was unhappy with the officials after defeat at Salford. (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Crewe manager Lee Bell slammed the officials and called for better on-field communication between the referee and his assistants after his side’s 4-2 defeat at Salford.

First-half headers from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Matt Smith meant it was all square at the break, but in the 57th minute Baker-Richardson was flagged for offside – a decision Bell believes the officials got wrong.

It proved costly for Crewe as Smith scored his second just 28 seconds later.

Substitutes Ryan Watson and Kevin Berkoe added two more for Salford before Baker-Richardson pulled one back, but Bell insisted that the result of the game hinged on the offside decision.

He said: “They got it drastically wrong, he’s clearly onside.

“I have quickly got my head around what officiating looks like at this level. But big major turning points that are easily managed should be done better between the two linesmen, the referee and the fourth official.

“That needed the referee to talk to the linesman and say – if you got this spot on then who’s offside? Tell me which player was offside? Because I guarantee when I go and ask him now he won’t give me a response.

“It’s just so hard to take because that decision changed the momentum of the game. We had an opportunity to sit second tonight and that’s been taken away. It’s hard for the players to reset and I feel for them.

“Every time you speak to a fourth official they either threaten you with a yellow card or a red card. They lost control of the game.”

Salford head coach Neil Wood had a different view on the disallowed goal.

Wood said: “I think it’s offside so I think the linesman has it right, and I think the referee has blown for offside.”

After six straight defeats, Salford have now recorded three straight wins to climb to 13th.

Wood added: “We’ve been working hard, trying to integrate the new players and it takes a bit of time. The performances have been getting better.

“Against Newport we stopped the rut and against Sutton in the week I thought we were outstanding. It was similar today, I thought first half we were excellent and didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t score more to be honest but we’re pleased with three wins on the bounce.”

Salford are at home to Stockport on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-final.

Wood said: “At the moment with all the injuries we don’t have a lot to cope with what Stockport will put out on Tuesday night but we’ll give the young lads the chance to impress.”