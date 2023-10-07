Leigh Wood stops Josh Warrington in seventh round to retain featherweight crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leigh Wood stops Josh Warrington in seventh round to retain featherweight crown

By Press Association
Leigh Wood celebrates victory against Josh Warrington in their WBA featherweight world title contest at Utilita Arena Sheffield (Nick Potts/PA)
Leigh Wood retained his world featherweight title after weathering a ferocious onslaught from Josh Warrington to stop his British rival in a pulsating showdown at the Utilita Arena Sheffield.

In the first defence of his second reign as WBA champion, Wood absorbed some punishing blows over several rounds and remained upright despite being clearly troubled by Warrington’s relentless flurries.

Wood, though, kept his composure amid a cacophony of noise and unloaded with precise combination punching, finishing with a right to the temple and then a left when Warrington was on the way down.

Leigh Wood knocked down Josh Warrington in the seventh round to claim victory
Warrington, seeking to become a three-time champion at 126lbs, rose gamely but was on wobbly legs, prompting referee Michael Alexander to wave off the contest right at the end of the seventh round.

Warrington protested the decision before slumping his head on the referee’s shoulder in grim defeat as Wood celebrated his latest comeback victory to improve his record to 28 wins and three defeats.

A fight at the City Ground, home of his beloved Nottingham Forest, could be next for Wood, who could move up to super-featherweight after admitting boiling down to 126lbs was becoming increasingly tough.

While three years younger than his conqueror, Warrington’s future is less certain after slumping to his third defeat in 35 bouts, including back-to-back losses world title fights in just under a year.

Warrington flew out the blocks during the early rounds
He bemoaned his hesitancy in the initial forays of his points loss to Luis Alberto Lopez that cost him his IBF belt last December, but the Yorkshireman could not be accused of being similarly sluggish out of the traps this time.

A charging left hook in an early burst earned the respect of Wood, who switched to a southpaw stance early on which seemed to briefly unsettle his rival, allowing the champion to grow into the fight with some decent combinations.

However, Warrington upped the tempo in the third, regularly backing up his opponent on the ropes and winging away with full-blooded left and right hooks. Towards the end of the round, a stinging right rocked Wood’s head back and he returned to his seat with a welt underneath his right eye.

Wood, who constantly switched between orthodox and southpaw stances, soaked up plenty of left hooks which opened up a gash by the side of his right eye and his combination punching looked to be having little impact against Warrington.

Referee Michael Alexander waved off the contest after Warringon's brutal knockdown
Wood looked to be holding on as the one-way traffic continued into the fifth and sixth rounds and as the fight got it into the second half, it seemed he needed something special to hold on to his crown.

Less than two years on from a dramatic last-round knockout of Michael Conlan when he was behind on the cards, Wood again seized his opportunity shortly after Warrington had been deducted a point for punching round the back of the head.

A short right when Warrington was up against the ropes was the moment Wood was looking for and he spectacularly closed the show with pinpoint blows with both fists that sent his opponent tumbling to the floor.

Warrington got back to his feet midway through the count and walked unsteadily back to his corner with his back to the referee, who waved his arms to signal an end to an unforgettable fight.

On the undercard, Terri Harper retained her WBA light-middleweight title, but was unable to claim the vacant WBO belt as her bout against Cecilia Braekhus ended in a majority points draw.

Harper, 26, landed the more eye-catching blows against an opponent 16 years her senior but Braekhus, the former undisputed world welterweight champion, was competitive throughout.

One of the judges scored a nip-and-tuck contest 97-93 in Harper’s favour but the other two handed in 95-95 cards – a decision promoter Eddie Hearn branded a “joke” and “incompetent” officiating afterwards.