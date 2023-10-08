Mauricio Pochettino believes victory at Burnley will boost Chelsea’s confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mauricio Pochettino believes victory at Burnley will boost Chelsea’s confidence

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino thinks win at Burnley will boost Chelsea’s confidence (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino thinks win at Burnley will boost Chelsea’s confidence (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino believes Saturday’s 4-1 come-from-behind win at Burnley can be worth much more to Chelsea than simply three points.

Raheem Sterling, again snubbed by England, starred as Chelsea responded to Wilson Odobert’s surprise early strike for the Clarets, having a hand in all four goals as Pochettino’s side ultimately ran out comfortable winners on a ground where they have still never lost a Premier League match.

An own goal from Ameen Al-Dakhil, Cole Palmer’s penalty, Sterling’s strike and a Nicolas Jackson goal made it back-to-back league wins for the first time since March for Chelsea and three straight in all competitions for a side still trying to find their way under Pochettino.

Coming into the match, Chelsea had failed to win any of the previous 19 league matches in which they had conceded first, and had not scored four or more goals since thrashing Southampton 6-0 in April 2022, and this win will deliver another injection of confidence.

“Always when you concede first and you need to break down the opponent always you feel proud when you achieve that,” Pochettino said.

“The team were playing well and with the chances conceded in a situation that was completely unfair, but the team were really good, solid, the whole team.”

Given the upturn in Chelsea’s form, the international break is perhaps badly-timed from their perspective, but Pochettino hopes the next fortnight will see Chelsea’s considerable injury worries ease before they return to action with a tough fixture at home to Arsenal on October 21.

Although Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are long-term absentees; Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Trevor Chalobah should all come back into the frame for that match, while Pochettino hopes to see Ben Chilwell and Romeo Lavia take strides in their own rehabilitations.

“We want to improve players and try to recover the players that were injured,” Pochettino said when asked what he wanted to take from the next fortnight. “The next two weeks we’re going to spend working on the training ground with a different mood from the last months.

“After two victories it is much better but I think we will keep pushing, working hard to be better in the next months.”

It was another tough afternoon for Burnley, who have now equalled the unwanted record of five consecutive home defeats to start a top-flight season, something only previously suffered by Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10, Bolton Wanderers in 2011-12 and Newcastle United in 2018-19.

Vincent Kompany saw his Burnley side equal an unwanted top-flight record with the home defeat
Vincent Kompany saw his Burnley side equal an unwanted top-flight record with the home defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)

All but Newcastle went on to suffer relegation, and although Vincent Kompany can point to a brutal fixture list which has already seen both Manchester clubs, Tottenham and Aston Villa visit before Chelsea, he knows it must change fast.

“It’s got to be a tough place always,” Kompany said. “To say that at Turf Moor you get the three points against all these teams, I’ve been in the game long enough to know that’s not the case.

“I had that feeling against United (a 1-0 defeat) where until the last minute you’re in the game. It’s being close that’s important. The game was put past us in a very short time and that’s something that sets you back in these games massively.”

Wilson Odobert became Burnley's youngest Premier League goalscorer against Chelsea
Wilson Odobert became Burnley’s youngest Premier League goalscorer against Chelsea (Richard Sellers/PA)

There were positives for Kompany to pick out, however, most obviously the sight of Odobert marking his first Premier League start by becoming Burnley’s youngest scorer in the competition at the age of 18 and 313 days.

“He has the advantage of being such a young player,” Kompany said. “He’s 18 so he can almost do nothing wrong… with wingers, sometimes you get away with being a bit younger because speed and the threat one-v-one always gives you something to think about.

“That’s what we’ve had with Wilson and (Luca) Koleosho and those are guys who are only going to get better.”