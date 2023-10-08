A closer look at the numbers behind Bukayo Saka’s club-record run of appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A closer look at the numbers behind Bukayo Saka’s club-record run of appearances

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka’s record-breaking run is at an end (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bukayo Saka’s record-breaking run is at an end (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bukayo Saka’s club-record run of consecutive Premier League appearances ended as he missed Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City due to injury.

The England winger had played 87 successive top-flight games and here, the PA news agency looks at his record.

Key man

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest
Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

Saka has four goals and two assists in seven Premier League appearances this season, a total which could have been even higher had he not ceded penalty-taking duties to first Martin Odegaard and then Kai Havertz against Bournemouth last week.

Since he last missed a game, as an unused substitute against Newcastle on May 2, 2021, Saka has started all but four of Arsenal’s league games and come on as a substitute in the others. He has played the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time on 44 occasions, almost exactly half the games in his run.

He has 29 goals and 21 assists to his name in that time for a combined total of 50 in the 87 games.

That accounts for the vast majority of his 35 Premier League goals overall, in 142 total appearances, and includes reaching double figures in each of the last two seasons – with 11 and then 14 – as well as for assists (11) last term.

Arsenal have won 57 of those games, with 11 draws and 19 defeats for a total of 182 points. Their 84 last season brought them a second-placed finish behind champions City.

Passing Merson

Paul Merson is given a guard of honour for his benefit match in 1996, in the midst of his two-year run of consecutive league appearances
Paul Merson was ever-present for two years (David Giles/PA)

Paul Merson held the previous record with a run of 82 consecutive Arsenal appearances in the Premier League.

Merson was ever-present for just over two years between defeats to Sheffield Wednesday on February 4, 1995 and Wimbledon on February 23, 1997, before sitting out the following week’s win over Everton.

The two-time league champion – like Saka, an Arsenal academy product – scored 15 goals in that run, contributing to his career total of 99 in 425 Gunners appearances across all competitions.

Saka has 43 in 189 games overall and, aged just 22, has already surpassed Merson’s totals of 21 caps and three goals for England – how far can he go with the club?