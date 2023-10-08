Teenage dream for Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as he makes LaLiga history

Lamine Yamal became LaLiga’s youngest-ever goal scorer as he helped Barcelona fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Granada.

Yamal, aged 16 years and 87 days, struck in first-half stoppage time after Barca had trailed to Bryan Zaragoza’s brace and substitute Sergi Roberto’s late strike rescued the visitors a point.

Granada forward Zaragoza opened the scoring after just 17 seconds – the fastest goal in LaLiga this season – as Xavi’s side missed the chance to close to within a point of leaders Real Madrid.

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for Getafe in a 2-2 draw at second-bottom Celta Vigo.

Greenwood regained Getafe’s first-half lead after Borja Mayoral’s early opener, but Celta twice hit back through Jonathan Bamba and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Domingos Duarte’s first-half dismissal for two yellow-card offences had left Getafe with 10 men.

Atletico Madrid consolidated fourth place as Antoine Griezmann’s late penalty sealed a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad after Mikel Oyarzabal had cancelled out Samuel Lino’s opener for the hosts.

Real Betis were held 1-1 at lowly Alaves and had Willian Jose sent off in added time. Former Leicester forward Ayoze Perez put the visitors ahead before ex-Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin’s own goal earned Alaves a point.

Las Palmas made it three wins in four matches as they won 2-1 at Villarreal.

Bayer Leverkusen maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 home win against Cologne.

Kingsley Coman’s double, which sandwiched Leroy Sane’s effort, helped Bayern Munich to a 3-0 home win against Freiburg, which kept them two points behind the leaders in third.

Eintracht Frankfurt secured their first league win since August thanks to goals from Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff.

𝗙𝗧 Goals from Brekalo, Bonaventura, and González lift Fiorentina to a road victory against Napoli🟣 ⚜️#NapoliFiorentina pic.twitter.com/uahQ6vt37S — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 8, 2023

Defending Serie A champions Napoli slipped to their second league defeat of the season as they went down 3-1 at home to Fiorentina.

Victor Osimhen’s penalty in first-half stoppage time cancelled out an early strike from Josip Brekalo, but Giacomo Bonaventura restored Fiorentina’s lead and substitute Nicolas Gonzalez added a late third.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma climbed up to 10th and made it three straight wins with a 4-1 victory at Cagliari.

Mourinho’s side, 4-0 Europa League winners against Servette in midweek, were on target through Houssem Aouar, Romelu Lukaku’s double and Andrea Belotti before Cagliari’s late consolation via Nahitan Nandez’s penalty.

Monza extended their unbeaten league run to five matches by beating Salernitana 3-0 at home and Frosinone maintained their impressive start with a 2-1 victory over visitors Verona.

Lazio let slip a 2-0 lead at home against Atalanta before Matias Vecino’s late strike clinched them a 3-2 win.

In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain climbed to within two points of leaders Monaco after a 3-1 win at Rennes.

PSG bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat at Newcastle with first-half goals from Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi.

Amine Gouiri pulled one back for the hosts, but PSG substitute Randal Kolo Muani restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

Montpellier’s home game against Clermont was abandoned in stoppage time after visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw was stunned by a firework.

The home side were leading 4-2 when a firecracker was thrown from the stands and exploded near Diaw as he prepared to take a goal-kick and he was later carried off the field on a stretcher.

Au bout du bout ! 🔓 pic.twitter.com/2TqIuUrQ81 — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) October 8, 2023

Martin Satriano’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for high-flying Brest in a 1-1 home draw against Toulouse, who had led through Frank Magri.

Arouna Sangante’s own goal set Marseille on their way to a 3-0 home win against Le Havre, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaila Sarr also on the scoresheet.

Lyon’s winless start to the season was extended to eight matches as they were held 3-3 at home by fellow strugglers Lorient, while Lens drew 1-1 at home against Lille.