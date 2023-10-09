The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Arsenal players celebrate with the fans after Gabriel Martinelli’s winner (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal players celebrate with the fans after Gabriel Martinelli's winner (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal inflicted a second Premier League defeat of the season on defending champions Manchester City and there were wins for England, Ireland and Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sealed his third successive Formula One crown with victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Martinelli sent Arsenal fans into raptures after his late goal sank Manchester City
Gabriel Martinelli sent Arsenal fans into raptures after his late goal sank Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Danny Care touched down late on to spare England's blushes in their 18-17 win against Samoa
Danny Care touches down late on to spare England's blushes in their 18-17 win against Samoa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hugo Keenan (hidden) scored Ireland’s fourth try as they produced another clinical display to beat Scotland 36-14 in Paris
Hugo Keenan (hidden) scored Ireland's fourth try as they produced another clinical display to beat Scotland 36-14 in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit went over for three tries as Wales sealed another bonus-point win by beating Georgia 43-19 in Nantes
Louis Rees-Zammit went over for three tries as Wales sealed another bonus-point win by beating Georgia 43-19 in Nantes (David Davies/PA)
Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships in Antwerp
Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships in Antwerp (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his third straight Formula One world title after victory in the Qatar Gran Prix in Lusail
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his third straight Formula One world title after victory in the Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail (Darko Bandic/AP)
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is halted during his side's 3-1 win against Kilmarnock which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is halted during his side's 3-1 win against Kilmarnock which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leigh Wood, left, stopped Josh Warrington in round seven to retain his WBA featherweight title in Sheffield after being dominated for most of the fight (
Leigh Wood, left, stopped Josh Warrington in round seven to retain his WBA featherweight title in Sheffield after being dominated for most of the fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Hull KR's Matt Parcell is tackled by Kai Pearce-Paul as Wigan booked their place in the Super League Grand Final with a 42-12 win at Headingley
Hull KR's Matt Parcell is tackled by Kai Pearce-Paul as Wigan booked their place in the Super League Grand Final with a 42-12 win at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)
KL Rahul, left, made an unbeaten 97 as India beat Australia by six wickets in their opening World Cup match
KL Rahul, left, made an unbeaten 97 as India beat Australia by six wickets in their opening World Cup match (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)