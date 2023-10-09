On this day in 2015: Sam Allardyce appointed Sunderland manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Sam Allardyce appointed Sunderland manager

By Press Association
Sam Allardyce celebrates helping Sunderland avoid relegation (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sam Allardyce celebrates helping Sunderland avoid relegation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two-year contract on this day in 2015.

Allardyce succeeded Dick Advocaat, who had left his post with the Black Cats in the Premier League relegation zone.

Allardyce, who was a defender for Sunderland between 1980 and 1981, became the first person to manage both the Black Cats and their arch rivals Newcastle, the only team below them in the table.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce on the touchline
Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce on the touchline (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short said: “Sunderland is a club he knows well and he was the obvious best choice for the job.

“He has vast experience of managing in the Premier League and an understanding first hand of the north east and the passion of our fans, which will stand him in great stead.”

Allardyce had lasted only eight months in charge of Newcastle, but subsequently rebuilt his reputation with successful spells at Blackburn and West Ham.

He said: “I have enjoyed my break from football and now I’m raring to get back. I met with Ellis and we spoke at length about the club and his ambitions and I knew I wanted to be part of that.

“Of course it’s a challenging job, but it’s something I have experience of in the past. I’m looking forward to working with the players and of course I will be relying on the help of the Sunderland supporters, whose tremendous passion I have experienced first hand. I can’t wait to get started.”

Allardyce successfully saved the Black Cats from relegation and was named England manager in July 2016. He was in charge for only one game and 67 days before leaving by mutual consent following allegations of malpractice.