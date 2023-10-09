Football rumours: Wayne Rooney in the running for Birmingham job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Wayne Rooney in the running for Birmingham job

By Press Association
Former DC United head coach Wayne Rooney (Alex Brandon, AP)
Former DC United head coach Wayne Rooney (Alex Brandon, AP)

What the papers say

Wayne Rooney is in the running to become Birmingham manager, the Times reports. The former England and Manchester United captain is looking for a now role after leaving MLS side DC United.

The Mirror says Rooney would bring former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole and former Manchester United team-mate John O’Shea with him if he is to get the job.

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Cole have been linked with working together at Birmingham
Wayne Rooney and Ashley Cole have been linked with working together at Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo winger Lorran, who are both 17, according the the Daily Star. The Brazilian teenagers could cost the club a combined £100million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Messi Mania Soccer
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (Ryan Sun, AP)

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino says he knows nothing about rumours linking the Argentina forward to Barcelona on a loan deal, Goal reports.

Jack Clarke: North-East publication the Chronicle says Sunderland face a fight to keep the winger amid interest from Brentford.