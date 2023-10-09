Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Ken Doherty to keep hold of his world number one ranking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Ken Doherty to keep hold of his world number one ranking

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan held on to his number one ranking for now (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan reeled off five frames in a row to keep hold of his world number one ranking for now after brushing aside Ken Doherty in the opening round of the inaugural Wuhan Open.

O’Sullivan would have lost top spot to Luca Brecel if he had been beaten by his old rival, who he first played against professionally 30 years ago, and Doherty hit the front after taking the opening frame.

But a break of 88 settled any nerves and O’Sullivan did not look back after snatching a scrappy third frame, with two further visits of 89 and 82 sealing a comfortable 5-1 win at the Wuhan Gymnasium.

The seven-time world champion could still be bumped off the top of the rankings if Mark Allen were to go all the way in the first ranking event to be held on Asian soil after four years off the calendar.

But O’Sullivan was happy to progress into the next round and had a kind word for Ding Junhui, who he could meet in the last 16, after playing on the table next to the long-time Chinese favourite.

“I played a lot with Ken when I was a kid, well I was a kid and he was an adult. I learned a lot from him,” O’Sullivan said on World Snooker’s official website.

“I call Ding the Godfather of snooker in China. He put snooker on the map here. He came along at an early age and was winning tournaments. He is a credit to himself, his family and everyone in China.

“He is a great player and has been a constant of the game for 20 years, so Ding is a legend in China. To share the venue with Ding was nice. He got an amazing cheer which was nice to see.”

Brecel’s withdrawal from this event meant only an O’Sullivan slip-up would have seen the reigning world champion move to the rankings summit but Allen could still leapfrog the pair of them.

He was on the verge of an early exit against Mark Joyce but the Northern Irish potter, while far from fluent – he registered just one 50-plus break – won the last two frames to triumph 5-4.

Ding came back from 2-1 down to beat Ashley Hugill 5-3 while there were also wins for Stephen Maguire, Ali Carter, Robert Milkins and Jack Lisowski but Marco Fu was an early casualty.