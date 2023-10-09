Bukayo Saka pulls out of England squad through injury

Bukayo Saka will miss England’s upcoming internationals with Australia and Italy, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Arsenal attacker was called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad on Thursday, despite concerns over his fitness after being substituted in recent matches at Bournemouth and Lens.

Saka subsequently sat out Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday with a hamstring issue and club boss Mikel Arteta said afterwards the 22-year-old would have to pull out of the England squad.

Saka met up with England’s medical staff at St George’s Park on Monday and it has now been confirmed he will return to Arsenal for further treatment.

An update from the #ThreeLions camp, as @BukayoSaka87 withdraws after being assessed by England's medical team. Speedy recovery, Bukayo! 👊 — England (@England) October 9, 2023

“The forward reported to St George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad,” an FA statement read.

“Having missed Arsenal’s Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday through injury, Saka was assessed by the England medical team and it was decided the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.

“No replacements are planned with Gareth Southgate having a squad of 25 players to work with.”

Southgate’s side host Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Friday night before they take on Italy in London next Tuesday.