Burton make it back-to-back wins by beating Cambridge

Burton made it back-to-back Sky Bet League One victories with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cambridge.

Josh Walker and Deji Oshilaja both scored their first league goals of the season in the first half to give Albion the platform for victory before Fejiri Okenabirhie halved the arrears and set up a tight finish.

Walker netted with 10 minutes gone, arriving on cue at the back post to convert a drilled cross from Kwadwo Baah from the right.

Cambridge threatened to equalise twice in a minute, Okenabirhie denied by Tom Hamer’s challenge and Jack Lankester seeing his effort tipped wide by Max Crocombe.

Albion’s response was to go and grab a second. More good work from Baah enabled Ciaran Gilligan to find skipper Oshilaja with the goal at his mercy and he made no mistake.

Cambridge looked much brighter after the break and they were rewarded for their efforts midway through the second half when Okenabirhie was able to head home a corner from close range.