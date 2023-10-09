Of course we’re good enough – Nicolas Raskin says Rangers can turn season around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Of course we’re good enough – Nicolas Raskin says Rangers can turn season around

By Press Association
Nicolas Raskin is targeting better days at Rangers (Robert Perry/PA)
Nicolas Raskin believes Rangers are “good enough” to recover from a nightmare start to the season to win the league.

Interim boss Steven Davis guided the Ibrox side to a 3-0 win at St Mirren on Sunday as they went into the international break seven points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

The former Gers midfielder, who was continuing his rehab from a knee injury at the Govan club after his contract expired in the summer, took over last weekend after Michael Beale departed following the 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.

Davis’ first game in charge was an embarrassing 2-1 Europa League defeat by Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday night  – Rangers had already lost their Champions League play-off to PSV Eindhoven – and in Paisley some Rangers fans unveiled banners early in the game which read ‘heartless, passionless, leaderless; not fit to wear our colours’.

A double from skipper James Tavernier, the first from the spot in the 29th minute after Saints’ Ryan Strain was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, and an Abdallah Sima strike in between gave the Gers much needed respite.

Noting that players such as Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Tom Lawrence are working their way back to fitness, Raskin, who along with striker Kemar Roofe has only recently returned to action following a knock, was positive when asked if the Light Blues were good enough to win the title.

The 22-year-old midfielder said: “Are we good enough? Of course we’re good enough.

“We’ve got like six or seven players out injured, so it’s been a hard time.

“But now people are going to come back soon hopefully. We have to look forward and work hard. We’re still early in the season and we have to do our job on the park.

“We all know that we’re coming from a hard time. The last two games before Sunday were difficult for the team.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries too so it was important to turn this situation around before the international break.

“I think we played well. We tried to play as a team, to go forward and make some runs in behind St Mirren.

“Now we just have to work well and build on Sunday’s performance over the next few games because we have some important fixtures coming up.

“We have to stick together and work hard as that’s the only way to go forward and to achieve something good.”

Asked about the banner, and if the Rangers players were up for the fight, Raskin, signed from Standard Liege in January, said: “I don’t think it was down to a lack of effort.

“In football sometimes you try to do things, but sometimes it just doesn’t work for this or that reason.

“We haven’t got to the level we want to be at as a team, but we’ve also had some moments go against us.

“We have to look forward, focus on the next game and try to find the confidence by working hard together.

“Then it’s about going game after game, trying to give our best. Then it will come. I’m sure it will come because we have quality.”

Raskin was signed by Beale and described his departure last weekend as a “bit sad for everybody”.

Former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss Philippe Clement has been linked with the manager’s job at Ibrox, with an appointment set to be made during the international break.

Raskin said: “I don’t know him personally, but he did very well with the two teams he had in Belgium.

“And he also did incredibly well at Monaco.

“I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style, so I think he’d be good.”