Football rumours: Man City’s Kalvin Phillips expected to leave club in January

What the papers say

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will likely leave Manchester City in January, the i reports, with Newcastle and Everton both interested in the 27-year-old. The England international has played five games in all competitions so far this season for City.

The Mirror says Manchester United will seek out Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon next summer in a bid to strengthen their defence.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be set for a move back to his old club Borussia Dortmund or Juventus this January, according to the i.

Jamaica could offer Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Getafe, a role in their national team, the Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

😳 Sir Alex Ferguson was cheekily rejected by Anfield hero 👀 Fergie tried to poach Trent Alexander-Arnold but was given a humorous rejection #liverpool | #manutd pic.twitter.com/IQhmXJ50yf — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 10, 2023

🗣️ "The owners and board members are driven to help make Birmingham City a football powerhouse." 🔽 Birmingham have claimed John Eustace was sacked because his ambitions conflicted with those of the club’s hierarchy as they prepare to appoint Wayne Rooney https://t.co/9q2uIqEZPt — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 10, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (John Walton/PA)

Erling Haaland: Manchester City are hoping to giver their star 23-year-old striker, who has already scored eight goals in the Premier League this season, a new contract, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says. The contract would remove a £173million release clause to stave off interest from Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Ivan Toney: TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal are working to sign the 27-year-old striker from Brentford, with Chelsea also in the mix for his services.