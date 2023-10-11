Birmingham closing in on Wayne Rooney appointment

Wayne Rooney is close to an agreement with Birmingham to become their new manager.

Talks are progressing well and there is no expectation of any hold-ups, the PA news agency understands.

The former England skipper will replace John Eustace at St Andrew’s after leaving DC United last week.

Wayne Rooney has left his role at DC United (Alex Brandon/AP).

Rooney, who was Derby boss between November 2020 and June 2022, is expected to be joined by Ashley Cole and John O’Shea as part of his backroom staff.

US-based Shelby Companies Limited completed a takeover of Birmingham in July and owner Tom Wagner has been reportedly seeking to make a change of management, with Rooney’s name linked with the club in September.

In August seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became a minority owner in the club.

Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 9, 2023

Eustace was sacked despite guiding Birmingham to sixth place in the Championship this season.

He replaced Lee Bowyer in July 2022 and helped Birmingham finish nine points above the drop zone in the second tier amid off-field issues surrounding the ownership of the club.

The former Coventry and Watford midfielder was axed on Monday and chief executive Garry Cook vowed to take Blues to the next level.

He said: “The owners and board members are ambitious. They are driven to help make Birmingham City a football powerhouse. It will not happen overnight. It is a step-by-step approach.

“We are well aware of what has happened at Blues over the past decade. We believe we have moved on from those dark days giving hope and aspiration to existing and new fans.

“Our intent is to be judged over what we do in the years to come and be ambitious with the new story that we are writing.”