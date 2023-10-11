Sir Kenny Dalglish: I’d happily take a ‘rubbish’ Scotland performance to qualify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Kenny Dalglish: I’d happily take a ‘rubbish’ Scotland performance to qualify

By Press Association
Kenny Dalglish is Scotland’s record appearance holder (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Kenny Dalglish would happily take a “rubbish” Scotland performance if they got a result in Spain and qualified for Euro 2024.

Spain captain Rodri labelled Scotland’s tactics “rubbish” after being on the end of a 2-0 defeat at Hampden in March, accusing Steve Clarke’s men of provocation, feigning injury and time-wasting.

Scotland have since taken their winning start to the group to five games and sit six points ahead of Spain before their meeting in Seville on Thursday, but the home side have hit 16 goals in their other three matches.

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park
Dalglish, Scotland’s record appearance holder, said: “I think there will be a wee bit of an edge to the game after some of the statements made here when Spain got beat.

“I don’t think I would ever back anybody to beat Spain in Spain, especially in Seville – that’s one of their favourite places to play.

“Spain are a fantastic team and they won’t be far away from winning it, if they get through the section.

“Listen, if your performance is rubbish and you beat them, it’s even better. It’s the result that counts, not the performance.

“But the way they have performed and the results they have got has been fantastic during this qualification section.

“I’m sure Spain have got the utmost respect for Scotland as well after coming here but it also gives them an edge to try and get a bit of revenge. It’s not a foregone conclusion that they are going to go through either.”

Dalglish had played a key role in Scotland’s previous win over Spain in 1984, hitting arguably the best of his 30 goals for his country in a World Cup qualifying victory at Hampden.

In typically understated fashion, the former Celtic and Liverpool forward recalled: “It came from a throw-in I think, I just hit it and it went in.

“I remember 3-1 and enjoying it. It was a big game for us that night and they were strong at that time.”

Dalglish did not play in the return fixture when Scotland went down 1-0 in Seville, but he had played in the city several years earlier in the 1982 World Cup.

“The last time I was there David Narey scored and upset the Brazilians and we got beat 4-1,” he said.

“We were driving up to the game and there was a big match in the car park, it was the Scottish fans against the Brazil fans. I think they won, we never. The fans were fantastic.”

Already missing defender Kieran Tierney and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack through injury, Scotland confirmed on Wednesday that Kevin Nisbet had also been ruled out of the game against Spain.

The Millwall striker was substituted during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull on Saturday with what was reported to be a hamstring issue. No replacement has been called up.

