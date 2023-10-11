Sir Kenny Dalglish: I’d happily take a ‘rubbish’ Scotland performance to qualify

Sir Kenny Dalglish would happily take a “rubbish” Scotland performance if they got a result in Spain and qualified for Euro 2024.

Spain captain Rodri labelled Scotland’s tactics “rubbish” after being on the end of a 2-0 defeat at Hampden in March, accusing Steve Clarke’s men of provocation, feigning injury and time-wasting.

Scotland have since taken their winning start to the group to five games and sit six points ahead of Spain before their meeting in Seville on Thursday, but the home side have hit 16 goals in their other three matches.

Rodri complained about Scotland’s approach (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dalglish, Scotland’s record appearance holder, said: “I think there will be a wee bit of an edge to the game after some of the statements made here when Spain got beat.

“I don’t think I would ever back anybody to beat Spain in Spain, especially in Seville – that’s one of their favourite places to play.

“Spain are a fantastic team and they won’t be far away from winning it, if they get through the section.

“Listen, if your performance is rubbish and you beat them, it’s even better. It’s the result that counts, not the performance.

“But the way they have performed and the results they have got has been fantastic during this qualification section.

Spain narrow the gap to the 🔝 How Group A is shaping up 👇#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/xhy2YFpVz1 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) September 12, 2023

“I’m sure Spain have got the utmost respect for Scotland as well after coming here but it also gives them an edge to try and get a bit of revenge. It’s not a foregone conclusion that they are going to go through either.”

Dalglish had played a key role in Scotland’s previous win over Spain in 1984, hitting arguably the best of his 30 goals for his country in a World Cup qualifying victory at Hampden.

In typically understated fashion, the former Celtic and Liverpool forward recalled: “It came from a throw-in I think, I just hit it and it went in.

“I remember 3-1 and enjoying it. It was a big game for us that night and they were strong at that time.”

Dalglish did not play in the return fixture when Scotland went down 1-0 in Seville, but he had played in the city several years earlier in the 1982 World Cup.

VIDEO | Happy Birthday, Kenny Dalglish! Here's his goal for Scotland against Spain from 1984.https://t.co/0suRuVkuKZ — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 4, 2016

“The last time I was there David Narey scored and upset the Brazilians and we got beat 4-1,” he said.

“We were driving up to the game and there was a big match in the car park, it was the Scottish fans against the Brazil fans. I think they won, we never. The fans were fantastic.”

Already missing defender Kieran Tierney and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack through injury, Scotland confirmed on Wednesday that Kevin Nisbet had also been ruled out of the game against Spain.

The Millwall striker was substituted during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull on Saturday with what was reported to be a hamstring issue. No replacement has been called up.

:: Sir Kenny Dalglish was promoting Viaplay’s live and exclusive coverage of Spain v Scotland. Viaplay is available to stream from viaplay.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.