Football rumours: Barcelona weighing up move for Arsenal’s Jorginho

What the papers say

Barcelona are considering making a move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, 31, according to the Mirror. Jorginho, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January, has featured in six Premier League games so far this season.

The Mirror also reports Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 32, has caused an online stir after posting a picture in England with on-loan Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon, with calls for the club to bring the out-of-contract player back to Old Trafford. Current United stopper Andre Onana has made a number of errors since joining the Manchester giants in the summer.

Could former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea be heading back to Old Trafford? (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail says Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has a clause in his contract which allows him to become the boss of any of the clubs he played for as early as next summer. These clubs include Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Social media round-up

🚨🇦🇷 Messi, not considering any loan move despite links with Barcelona and Saudi clubs. Full focus on Inter Miami and Argentina. 📆 Leo’s schedule already fixed for the upcoming months. 🎥 More details: https://t.co/wAx81WIgn5 pic.twitter.com/UZA2tYWySs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023

Romelu Lukaku claims 'fans would be shocked' if they knew truth of Chelsea exit Read more here 👇https://t.co/fLd4me1FL0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 11, 2023

Players to watch

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (right) is being targeted by Chelsea, according to reports (Nick Potts/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea have added the 24-year-old striker to their transfer list for January, ESPN reports. Osimhen has scored six goals in eight games for Napoli so far in Serie A this season.

Serhou Guirassy: The leading scorer in the Bundesliga this season for Stuttgart has attracted interest from Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton. The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals in just seven games for the German club this campaign.