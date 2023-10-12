Everton chairman Bill Kenwright recovering after liver cancer operation

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has had a cancerous tumour removed from his liver.

The operation was carried out following a diagnosis at the beginning of August and was “completely successful”, but complications during the surgery meant Kenwright needed a lengthy stay in an intensive care unit.

A statement from the Toffees read: “Everton would like to provide a short update on the health of our chairman, Bill Kenwright.

“Following a diagnosis at the beginning of August, Mr Kenwright underwent a major medical procedure six weeks ago to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver.

“The procedure was completely successful but complications during surgery necessitated a prolonged period in an intensive care unit.

“Mr Kenwright is now out of intensive care and has left hospital. He has returned home to continue his recovery, which is expected to be lengthy, but complete.

“Right up until the day of the procedure, the chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr (Farhad) Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the club’s summer transfer activity.

“Mr Kenwright has always been fiercely protective of his private life and is grateful that his privacy has been respected during this difficult time. He hopes this will continue following this update.”

Kenwright, 78, first joined the Everton board in 1989 and has been chairman for nearly 20 years.

It was announced last month that a deal to sell the club to 777 Partners had been agreed.