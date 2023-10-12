Wayne Rooney felt ‘my pathway was different’ after rejecting Saudi Arabia option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Rooney felt ‘my pathway was different’ after rejecting Saudi Arabia option

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney is the new Birmingham boss (Jacob King/PA)
Wayne Rooney is the new Birmingham boss (Jacob King/PA)

New Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney says he felt his “pathway was a different way” after being approached about managing in Saudi Arabia.

Rooney was unveiled as Blues manager at a press conference at St Andrew’s on Thursday, where he sat alongside the club’s chief executive Garry Cook.

Cook assumed that role in July after Birmingham were taken over by US-based Shelby Companies Limited, having previously been working as executive president and chief executive of the Saudi Pro League.

Jordan Henderson and manager Steven Gerrard – two of Rooney’s former England team-mates – are among the high-profile names to have moved to the league in recent months.

When Rooney was asked if he had had an offer from Saudi Arabia, Cook said: “We discussed it, (but) it wasn’t going to happen.”

Rooney added: “That’s no disrespect to anyone who has gone out there – for me, I felt my development, my pathway was a different way.”

The ex-Everton and Manchester United forward arrives at Birmingham after stepping down as DC United boss last weekend.

In August, Birmingham announced Tom Brady had became a minority owner at the Sky Bet Championship club, and on conversations with the former NFL star, Rooney said: “We spoke about the Super Bowl in February! It was great, I went to it.

“Speaking to Tom about the club and his role, how he is being really involved, his enthusiasm for it, (it) is refreshing. I think we’re both on the same page, when we say we’re excited for what this club can achieve in the future.

“He’s one of, if not the greatest athlete of all time. He will have a lot of advice he can give to me, but also one of the things I want to do when he’s over next is get him in front of the players, talking to them and sharing his story. I’m sure it would be really inspiring.”

Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with a Blues outfit who this week sacked manager John Eustace while lying sixth in the Championship, and very much have their sights set on the Premier League.

The 37-year-old, returning to management in England having started with a spell in charge of Derby from 2020 to 2022, has emphasised how much he is relishing the challenge he is taking on.

He said: “Ideally, I want (the playing style) to mirror me as a player, which is hard work, dedication, taking risks, being creative, but also a style that’s exciting and entertaining. But ultimately, it all comes down to winning.

“With pressure, you can make of it what you want, and there’s always pressure – there’s pressure in every day life. I’ve just come back from Washington DC and driving down the street you see people sitting on the road, and that’s a pressure to live, to eat, to get through that day. There’s different pressures in every walk of life.

“Of course this is a pressure, it’s a big responsibility, there’s a pressure from the fans, the board, the owners. You have to deliver, and I’m confident I can be the man to lead this club forward.

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney was in charge of Derby between 2020 and 2022 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“(I’m) feeling the experience I’ve gained over the past three years in difficult circumstances, and good times as well, has led me here, and this is where I feel it’s meant to be. Seeing the ambitions of this club and my own coming together, I think it’s going to elevate this club. If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t be sat here.”

It emerged Rooney had arrived at work before 7am on Thursday, and regarding security on the gate, he said with a smile: “I don’t think he knew who it was! I think that’s important, for your staff to see (you getting in early), and ultimately you’ve got work to do…there’s a lot of work that goes in the job.”

Rooney had nights where he slept in the office during his time at Derby, during which they went into administration, were deducted 21 points and were relegated to League One.

And when asked if he was expecting any sleepless nights at Birmingham, he joked: “I’m sure I’ll have a few! But that’s part of the job. That’s probably why I’ve aged about 10 years in the last two.”