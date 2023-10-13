Garry Ringrose determined to break new ground with Ireland at Rugby World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garry Ringrose determined to break new ground with Ireland at Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
Garry Ringrose hopes to help Ireland end their World Cup quarter-final woes (David Davies/PA)
Garry Ringrose is determined to break new ground at the Rugby World Cup as he prepares for potentially the biggest Test match in Ireland’s history.

Three-time champions New Zealand stand in the way of rugby’s top-ranked nation securing a maiden semi-final berth on the biggest stage.

In-form Ireland are favourites for Saturday evening’s hotly anticipated quarter-final in Paris and have arguably never been better placed to go all the way.

Centre Ringrose, who was part of the squad that suffered last-eight elimination at the hands of the All Blacks in Japan four years ago, found it difficult to deny Ireland are facing their all-time most important fixture.

“It’s a big question,” said the 28-year-old, who was on the scoresheet against Scotland last weekend. “I don’t want to say no because I’m well aware of what’s at stake.

“I guess how we’d be looking at it is that it’s an opportunity to do something that no other Irish team has done.

“Having said that, we can’t control the result or the outcome, but what we can control is how well we prepare.

“Off the back of the win last week, when we knew who we were facing, it was pretty much all hands on deck preparing as best we can because against a side of New Zealand’s quality that’s what it takes.

Garry Ringrose claimed Ireland's sixth try against Scotland
“I’m not sure if that answers your question but that is certainly what is motivating us – it’s an opportunity.”

Ringrose claimed Ireland’s sixth and final try in last weekend’s 36-14 Pool B demolition of Scotland which guaranteed progression to the knockout stages.

The Leinster midfielder moved to the right wing early in the game after the injury-enforced departure of Mack Hansen led to the introduction of centre Stuart McCloskey.

Versatile Ringrose regularly rehearses positional swaps in training but concedes he required some touchline advice from the withdrawn Hansen, who has recovered from a calf issue to retain his starting place.

“It certainly wasn’t easy, there was once or twice when I was roaring to Mack on the sideline because I had forgotten one of the roles that the winger had to do,” he said.

“We are challenged as backs to be across everything detail wise, so whether you have Stu stepping in, myself going to the wing, Jamison (Gibson-Park) going to the wing, it’s part of the challenge.”

Since being eliminated in Tokyo in 2019, Ireland have won three of four subsequent meetings with the Kiwis, including last summer’s landmark tour triumph.

Prop Andrew Porter, who claimed two tries in the second Test success in Dunedin, believes rugby in Ireland has progressed massively since the days he grew up idolising the late great All Black Jonah Lomu.

“We can take a lot of confidence from our previous encounters with them,” said the Leinster loosehead.

“I am just backing our own ability and I have that belief from our previous performances against them.

Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries in Ireland's first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil
“Irish rugby has come such a long way even in the last four years since the last World Cup.

“I remember growing up watching the All Blacks. Jonah Lomu was my favourite player. I had the honour, the chance of meeting him when he played in Dublin.

“They are an incredible team still and they will be a huge challenge for us this weekend.”