Football rumours: Bayern Munich weighing up move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could leave the club in January to go to German giants Bayern Munich, the Sun reports. The 27-year-old, who continues to struggle for game time under Pep Guardiola, would join up with England team-mate Harry Kane at the Bundesliga champions.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (John Walton, PA)

The Express says Newcastle are interested in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old midfielder has already played twice for England but has only played in six games for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

The Saudi Pro League’s director of football has labelled Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as one of his “personal favourites” after the club turned down huge deals from Al Ittihad last summer, the Metro says.

Social media round-up

Arsenal give Jack Wilshere permission to talk to MLS side Read the latest here 👇https://t.co/sOyPra3hmN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 12, 2023

🔵 Birmingham City announce Rooney to be aided by Ashley Cole and John O'Shea. Former teammates from England and Manchester United respectively will be part of the coaching staff with Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth who both assisted Rooney at D.C. United. pic.twitter.com/Zmq6fW5Az9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2023

Players to watch

Toni Kroos: Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Manchester City are interested in the 33-year-old Real Madrid midfielder when his contact expires next summer.

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is tackled by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett, PA)

Arthur Vermeeren: The 18-year-old midfielder at Royal Antwerp is being sought by Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.