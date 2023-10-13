Matt Peet admits leading Wigan out in a Grand Final ‘does seem bizarre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Peet admits leading Wigan out in a Grand Final ‘does seem bizarre’

By Press Association
Former Wigan volunteer Matt Peet will lead the club out in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday (PA)
Former Wigan volunteer Matt Peet will lead the club out in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday (PA)

Matt Peet insists he never dared to dream of the day he would be leading Wigan out in a Betfred Super League Grand Final.

The home-grown 39-year-old started as a volunteer at the club before clawing his way through the scholarship and academy ranks to assume the prestigious head coach role in 2021.

But the unassuming Peet is at pains to point out that he never aspired to the position that will culminate in him taking charge against Catalans Dragons in his first Super League Grand Final on Saturday.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet capped his first full season by lifting the Challenge Cup in 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I just wanted to do the best job I could at every step,” Peet told the PA news agency. “I took pride in being a volunteer and I didn’t necessarily think I wanted to take the job in order to progress.

“If you do a good job at Wigan there are people who trust you and believe in you and that’s what happened with me, particularly with (chief executive) Kris Radlinski, who saw enough in me to promote me from within.

“It took courage for him to do that, and hopefully it will pay off.”

Emulating his early mentor, the current England coach Shaun Wane, Peet was appointed Wigan’s assistant under-20s coach in 2009, moving on to his first head coaching role in charge of the under-18 side two years later.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Matt Peet started his Wigan coaching career as a volunteer (Mike Egerton/PA)

As head of youth performance from 2013, Peet enjoyed remarkable success, leading Wigan’s academy side to six Grand Final wins in seven years, leaving him first in line following Adrian Lam’s departure in 2021.

Like 21-year-old hooker Brad O’Neill, whom he elevated to his first-choice number nine over experienced Sam Powell earlier this season, Peet has fond memories of sitting in the Old Trafford stands cheering Sam Tomkins to victory in the cherry-and-white.

By a twist of fate Peet now finds himself plotting to disrupt a fairytale finish for 34-year-old Tomkins, who will play the last match of his illustrious career in Catalans colours.

“I’ve been to Grand Finals before as a fan and as head of youth helping Shaun, and when you look back (it) does seem bizarre, but progression and development just come naturally at this club,” added Peet.

“We’ll try our best to approach it just like any other game. There are obviously things that will be different but the main thing is we are up against a fantastic team.

“The game will be super-intense but as far as emotion goes, it won’t be too different to last week, or the week before that.”