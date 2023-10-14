Daniel James insists Wales can still qualify for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel James insists Wales can still qualify for Euro 2024

By Press Association
Daniel James is now a senior player in the Wales squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Daniel James is now a senior player in the Wales squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Daniel James insists Wales have not given up hope of automatic Euro 2024 qualification despite the blow of Turkey beating Croatia on Thursday.

Turkey’s shock 1-0 win in Osijek has left Wales with a mammoth task to claim a top-two place in Group D.

Wales realistically need to win their final three group games – starting against Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday – to secure automatic qualification for next summer’s Euro finals and avoid going into the play-offs in March.

Wales v Gibraltar – International Friendly – SToK Racecourse
Daniel James won his 46th Wales cap against Gibraltar on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The players have spoken a little bit about it (the Turkey result) but not too much,” James told the PA news agency.

“You always hope results go your way, but you can’t concentrate on hoping other teams lose.

“We’ve gone into every game believing that we can win and it (qualification) is still in our hands.

“Croatia lost the other night but they’re a great team that’s been to the semis and finals of World Cups. You can’t underestimate them at all.

“We had a start in this group that wasn’t up to our standards, but we trust ourselves to go into this game with heads held high.”

Daniel James taking in a McDonald’s Fun Football session at the Wales training camp on Friday (McDonald’s hand out)

Although James points out that he is “no big verbal leader” almost as quickly as he bursts down the pitch, the 25-year-old winger now has senior status within Rob Page’s squad.

James won his 46th cap in the 4-0 friendly victory against Gibraltar on Wednesday after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Wes Burns.

He made two goals and hit the post with a ferocious shot from outside the box to build on his fine early-season form at Leeds.

James, speaking at the Wales training camp to celebrate the wave of free McDonald’s Fun Football sessions in the country this autumn, said: “I still feel that age of 19 or 20 when I first came into the set-up.

“But I do feel like one of the senior boys now. The way we sit in the dining room I’m at a more senior table.

Wales v Gibraltar – International Friendly – SToK Racecourse
Ben Davies celebrates the opening goal as Wales warmed up for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You see boys in there now about 20 and it feels a bit crazy. It’s the same at club level where we’ve got a lot of youngsters.

“I wouldn’t say I was a massive talker in the dressing room. I let the other boys do that and concentrate on my own game.

“But you’ve got to try and set that example on the pitch by working hard and showing what you can do. I always give 100 per cent to help take the team forward.”

James has certainly done that on his return to Leeds following a frustrating loan spell at Fulham last season.

The former Manchester United player made only five Premier League starts in West London and has had to rebuild confidence in the Sky Bet Championship following Leeds’ relegation from the top flight.

James said: “Fulham was a good learning curve for me and I don’t regret it at all.

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to but, because it happened so late in the window on deadline day, it takes a while to settle and find somewhere to live.

“You’ve got children as well and the first two or three months were very hard. The World Cup was coming up and it’s always hard to settle in pretty quick.”

On his return to Leeds, where he has been joined by Wales teammates Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, James said: “It’s great to be back. As soon as I got back in the summer I just wanted to play and show that I was there to stay and work hard.

Leeds United v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship – Elland Road
Daniel James (left) is enjoying his football at Leeds again following a disappointing loan spell at Fulham (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We had a little bit of a tricky start, but we’ve had a good run of games and we’ve just got to keep pushing.

“It’s always harder when you haven’t played many minutes, not just physically but mentally as well.

“You need to get into the rhythm of games and I’ve got that at Leeds now. I’m feeling fit and ready and, when that happens, everything comes naturally.”

:: Daniel James was speaking at a special fun football session at the Wales training camp to celebrate the wave of free McDonald’s Fun Football sessions in Wales this autumn. McDonald’s Fun Football is the UK’s largest grassroots participation programme for 5-11 year-olds. Find your nearest free session at www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football