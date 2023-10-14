Mansfield were just too good, admits Notts County boss Luke Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield were just too good, admits Notts County boss Luke Williams

By Press Association
Luke Williams admitted Notts County were well beaten (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Notts County boss Luke Williams hailed Mansfield as the best team his side have faced during his time in charge following their 4-1 defeat at Meadow Lane.

Dan Crowley gave the hosts the lead inside three minutes, but Louis Reed’s leveller and second-half goals from Baily Cargill, Aden Flint and Lucas Akins sealed an emphatic win for the Stags.

“I thought we started the game brilliantly, we just couldn’t maintain that level,” Williams said.

“I think we played the best team since I have been at this club. There was a noticeable difference and that was reflected in the scoreline.”

Mansfield dominated after falling behind and created several further chances to win by an even more handsome scoreline.

And Williams admitted his side could not live with their opponents.

“Nothing changed, we just couldn’t maintain that level of quality and speed of our play and our opposition played man to man against us which proved to be a brilliant tactic.

“Everyone had to take the ball under more pressure and they came out on top, way on top.

“When you are playing a team with that much quality, it’s understandable that they beat you from planned football with great movement and good finishes, but two set-pieces – it’s difficult for me to take.”

Mansfield assistant Andy Garner applauded his side’s performance but insisted they could still play better.

“Absolutely, it was an outstanding performance,” he said.

“We were gutted to go 1-0 down after three minutes. It took about 10 minutes for us to sort ourselves out and realise what we wanted to do and after that I thought we were outstanding.

“But we can play better. There have been games that we have drawn this season that we have played a lot better in.

“I’m not being over the top, we want to play better than we have just then, but we scored a couple of fantastic goals and they win you football matches.

“I think Louis Reed’s goal is massive. It was important to get in at half-time and (manager) Nigel (Clough) said a few words at half-time – we looked a bit scared in the first 10 minutes.

“We shouldn’t be scared of anyone. We are a good side and have some good players and we needed to get our there and do our jobs.”

Garner was also pleased to see centre-back Flint, a summer signing from Stoke, score his first goal for the club.

“It’s been a long time from corners, we haven’t scored from a corner for a while,” he said.

“I spoke with Aden before the game and said it’s about time you scored a goal. We’ve played 16 games, we brought you here to score some goals as well.

“It’s about time he got on the end of something and I am delighted for him.”