Emmanuel Osadebe earns resurgent Bradford narrow win over Wimbledon

By Press Association
Emmanuel Osadebe scored the winner (Adam Davy/PA).
Super sub Emmanuel Osadebe continued Bradford’s revival under caretaker player-manager Kevin McDonald as AFC Wimbledon’s troubles on home turf continued with a 1-0 defeat.

Johnnie Jackson’s Dons began the day in the play-off spots thanks largely to their form on the road, having managed just one League Two victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium this season.

Wimbledon’s home struggles cost them once more against resurgent Bradford on Saturday, with Osadebe scoring four minutes after his introduction to seal a 1-0 victory in the capital.

The hosts had the better opportunities in a scrappy first half, with City goalkeeper Harry Lewis darting off his line to deny James Tilley before later stopping an Armani Little drive.

Little lashed narrowly over as he again went close for Wimbledon in the second period, but moments later freshly-introduced Osadebe struck at the other end.

The 27-year-old showed strength and perseverance after Andy Cook’s flick-on and coolly directed home in front of the away end in the 62nd minute.

Omar Bugiel saw an effort hit a post and another attempt deflect agonisingly across the goal as Wimbledon sought an equaliser that just evaded them.