Shaun Whalley and Josh Andrews help Accrington punish 10-man Grimsby

Accrington put 10-man Grimsby to the sword with two late strikes in a 2-0 victory in their League Two match at Blundell Park.

Shaun Whalley and Josh Andrews helped Accrington deservedly pick up three points after Luke Waterfall saw red for two bookable offences.

A superb block from Accrington defender Jay Baghuelou denied Harry Clifton in the early stages, while his Grimsby team-mate Harvey Rodgers glanced over the crossbar after meeting an out-swinging Jamie Andrews corner.

At the other end, Josh Andrews went close with a tame header before Abo Eisa saw his shot clawed away by Accrington goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Grimsby striker Danny Rose prodded goalwards upon the restart from a set-piece as Eisa then passed up a golden opportunity – on the hour mark – when the winger fired over right-footed from inside the six-yard area.

Waterfall handed Accrington an advantage when he was sent off with 18 minutes to play and they instantly seized control with Whalley and Josh Andrews both scoring in quickfire fashion to help their side to a sixth victory so far this season.