All Rhodes lead to deserved Blackpool victory as Jordan shoots down Stevenage

Jordan Rhodes’ seventh goal of the season helped Blackpool secure a well-deserved 3-0 victory against Stevenage.

The Seasiders closed in ominously on the top six, while Stevenage’s mini-blip continued thanks to a third defeat in their last four games.

Stevenage threatened early on when Jamie Reid’s powerful 20-yard strike was well saved by Dan Grimshaw.

The Seasiders replied as Kylian Kouassi’s looping header was punched effectively clear by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Huddersfield loanee Rhodes then slid an effort inches wide following Kouassi’s knockdown.

Rhodes broke the deadlock after 37 minutes when he instinctively diverted skipper Ollie Norburn’s initial shot past a flat-footed Ashby-Hammond.

It was almost two nine minutes after the restart when Kenny Dougall thumped a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar.

Owen Dale did make it 2-0 bang on the hour mark when he lashed home an angled shot via a deflection off the unlucky Terence Vancooten.

CJ Hamilton confidently slotted home Blackpool’s third late on after playing a tidy one-two with veteran Rhodes.