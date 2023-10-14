Isaac Hutchinson nets hat-trick as Walsall ease past Gillingham

Isaac Hutchinson scored a hat-trick as Walsall recorded a 4-1 League Two victory over Gillingham, for whom caretaker boss Keith Millen had to watch from the stands after being shown the red card.

Millen was dismissed after 28 minutes for tripping Walsall winger Tom Knowles as he attempted to take a quick throw-in.

From there, Hutchinson took centre stage, scoring three goals and setting up the other.

The opener came after 34 minutes as Hutchinson beat a couple of defenders to curl the ball home with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Hutchinson turned provider five minutes later to slip Freddie Draper in to coolly slot beneath visiting goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Saddlers stopper Owen Evans made a fine double save from Macauley Bonne’s header and Tom Nichols’ snapshot to keep the lead at two.

Hutchinson made it 3-0 just before the hour mark with a low left-footed finish that beat Turner at his near post.

Gillingham pulled one back three minutes later as Bonne thumped the ball home from close range after Evans denied Connor Mahoney.

But, after a Draper lob clipped the crossbar, Hutchinson headed home Ross Tierney’s 85th-minute cross to seal the points and his treble.