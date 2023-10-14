Joe Ironside at the double as Doncaster ease past Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joe Ironside at the double as Doncaster ease past Sutton

By Press Association
Joe Ironside bagged a brace in Doncaster’s win over Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Ironside bagged a brace in Doncaster’s win over Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster collected a third straight league triumph on home soil with a comfortable 4-1 win over Sutton.

Joe Ironside scored twice, including a first-half penalty, while Zain Westbrooke and Mo Faal also found the net for Grant McCann’s side with Harry Smith replying for the visitors in stoppage time.

Rovers were gifted the lead after 17 minutes when Craig Clay fouled Faal in the box and Ironside drilled into the top corner from the penalty spot.

Doncaster goalkeeper Louis Jones was forced into a smart save from Smith after he latched onto a long ball but it was a moment of rare threat from the visitors.

Ironside doubled the lead after 52 minutes when he flicked home a cross from Owen Bailey, quelling a lively start to the second half from Sutton.

Westbrooke increased the advantage after 63 minutes as he followed up with a low 15-yard drive after his initial effort hit the post.

Faal rounded off the scoring for Doncaster four minutes later when turning home at the near post.

Smith scored a consolation header for Sutton with the last act of the game.