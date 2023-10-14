Wrexham fight back from two goals down to beat Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham fight back from two goals down to beat Salford

By Press Association
Jordan Davies, left, and Steven Fletcher helped complete Wrexham’s turnaround (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wrexham recorded a miraculous comeback as they came from 2-0 behind to defeat Salford 3-2.

The Ammies took a deserved early lead when Stephen Mallan’s precise delivery was met by Matt Smith, nodding in his ninth goal of the campaign.

A dozing home side, who had not conceded in more than five hours in all competitions prior to Smith’s opener, then fell further behind.

Declan John’s fierce strike was parried away by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, but only as far as Matthew Lund to convert the rebound.

However, less than three minutes after a Salford second, Wrexham halved their arrears with Elliot Lee’s accurate header creeping in off the underside of the crossbar.

The visitors should have regained their two-goal cushion after the interval, but Mallan spurned a glorious chance following Luke Bolton’s good work.

Mallan’s mistake would prove to be costly after a dramatic finish and rapid double from the Red Dragons.

Steven Fletcher levelled with a routine tap-in and Jordan Davies completed the turnaround less than 60 seconds later, extending their unbeaten run to five games.