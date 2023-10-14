Late Emile Acquah equaliser piles more pressure on MK Dons boss Graham Alexander

Emile Acquah’s stunning late strike salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw for Barrow at MK Dons to heap more pressure on under-fire boss Graham Alexander.

The Barrow striker curled home a brilliant leveller in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Ben Whitfield had pulled one back for Pete Wild’s side just two minutes earlier.

Max Dean’s first-half double looked to have set the Dons on the way to their first Sky Bet League Two win since August, but Barrow’s remarkable late fightback silenced Stadium MK before triggering loud boos at full-time.

Alexander used his programme notes to address his side’s rotten run and it was Barrow who started the brighter in front of a tense home crowd.

But the hosts seized the lead when Dean rifled home on the turn from the edge of the box via a slight Barrow deflection.

Wild’s side rallied and could have grabbed a leveller as Robbie Gotts, Dean Campbell and Ged Garner all went close.

But the Dons doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break when Dean reacted quickest to Paul Farman’s reaction stop to nod home from close-range.

Gotts and Elliot Newby came close to cutting the gap as the visitors started the second half strongly.

The Dons wasted multiple chances to put the game to bed before Whitfield and Acquah’s late intervention rescued Barrow a point and keeps Alexander waiting for a first league win in over two months.