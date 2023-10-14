Lincoln beaten as Jack Burroughs suffers own-goal agony

Jack Burroughs’ own goal handed Burton their third win in succession at the expense of 10-man Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Daniel Mandroiu was sent off 10 minutes after half time for a rash tackle on Burton forward Josh Gordon and the Brewers wasted no time in taking advantage.

Less than five minutes later, Burroughs diverted Joe Powell’s corner beyond goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Earlier, Mason Bennett had cut inside and fired his effort wide of Jensen’s goal as Burton looked to open the scoring with the game 11 v 11.

Bennett had another chance to open the scoring after Gordon and Bez Lubala linked up well, but the former Derby man’s effort was smothered by Jensen.

Lincoln, who suffered their first home defeat of the season, mustered just one shot on target all afternoon through that of Burroughs, who forced Max Crocombe into a fine save to prevent the Imps opening the scoring at 0-0.

But it was ultimately Burroughs’ mistake at the other end that separated the sides as Burton made it six unbeaten in League One.