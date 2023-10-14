Dino Maamria ‘thrilled’ as Burton extend winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dino Maamria ‘thrilled’ as Burton extend winning run

By Press Association
Dino Maamria enjoyed a third successive win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dino Maamria hailed a “brilliant performance” after Burton made it three league wins on the bounce for the first time since February with a 1-0 win at 10-man Lincoln.

Daniel Mandroiu left the hosts a man down 10 minutes into the second half after a rash challenge on Josh Gordon before Jack Burroughs’ own goal three minutes later sealed the Imps’ fate.

Maamria’s men are now six league games unbeaten after the Brewers’ hierarchy stuck by their man through a painful seven-game winless streak to start the season.

After Albion’s third successive win at Sincil Bank, Maamria said: “I’m thrilled. I thought the lads were terrific today to come to a place like this where they don’t lose many.

“We came here again, put in a brilliant performance, and got a good win. The only negative is we didn’t score more goals.

“We’ve got to keep improving all the time. We’ve got to stay grounded.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half. We controlled the ball and played how we wanted to play.

“The worst part of our performance was after we scored when they were down to 10 men.

“We started going long too often, almost as if we were too desperate to win the game. We ended up doing things that weren’t in the game management.

“We lacked that quality in the final third, and that’s something we need to work on. I said it after the Wigan game, when their man should have been sent off, that I was glad he wasn’t because it’s harder playing against 10 men sometimes.”

Mark Kennedy saw his misfiring side slip to successive league defeats as their current slump stretched to just one win from six.

On Mandroiu’s game-defining red card, he said: “There’s no dispute that it’s a red card. I can’t really argue with it and it changed the game.

“I can’t defend the goal because of that but there has to be a mentality, a toughness and a maturity after that happens.

“I’m 47 and played a lot of football and I thought to myself that we just needed to manage the game for the next five minutes, but we didn’t do that.

“He apologised to his team-mates. He’s a really good guy. What’s disappointing for me is I’ve had multiple conversations with Danny this week and what’s hard for me is to see him get a red card so quickly after those conversations because they’ve been hard conversations.

“It’s mind-boggling for me to understand. We’re here to educate and help him and not destroy his talent.

“Danny’s future is simple for me. He could be in the Championship or back in Ireland. If he changes his mentality and the structure to his game then he can go wherever he wants because he’s got exceptional talent.”