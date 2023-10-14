Game-defining moments in win at Grimsby delight Accrington boss John Coleman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Game-defining moments in win at Grimsby delight Accrington boss John Coleman

By Press Association
John Coleman saw Accrington win at Grimsby (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
John Coleman praised Accrington for conjuring up game-defining moments in defence and attack during a 2-0 win over 10-man Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Stanley substitute Shaun Whalley and frontman Josh Andrews settled the game after Grimsby captain Luke Waterfall saw red for two bookable offences in what was a catalyst for the eventual result.

Coleman, whose side moved up to ninth in the League Two table, said: “I was delighted with the result and our clean sheet.

“I think we can play better. It was a very scrappy game with the wind, the sun and it was difficult for both teams to play football.

“We needed to pass the ball better and we did that in the second half.

“Jay (Baghuelou) stopped a certain goal that’s nearly on our line, and that’s as good as a goal. (Matt) Lowey did the same. They are big moments and they are as good as goals. We kept ourselves in the game.

“I think that we then got ourselves on top in the second half and got our goals at the right times, as well.”

A superb block from Accrington defender Jay Baghuelou denied Harry Clifton in the early stages, while his Grimsby team-mate Harvey Rodgers glanced over the crossbar after meeting an out-swinging Jamie Andrews corner.

At the other end, Josh Andrews went close with a tame header before Abo Eisa saw his shot clawed away by Accrington goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Grimsby striker Danny Rose prodded goalwards upon the restart from a set-piece as Eisa then passed up a golden opportunity – on the hour mark – when the winger fired over right-footed from inside the six-yard area.

Waterfall handed Accrington an advantage when he was sent off with 18 minutes to play and they instantly seized control with Whalley and Josh Andrews both scoring in quickfire fashion to help their side to a sixth victory so far this season.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “I think the sending off has had a big impact, but before that it’s a case of us missing chances.

“We didn’t have loads, but there were situations in my mind where we should have been in front in the game.

“We didn’t take them and that costs us in terms of having a chance of really getting something positive from the game.

“I thought we were the better side and had the better moments (until the red card). We had an open goal, then there was another piece of defending nearly on their line to stop Eisa.

“Rose was also inches away from a good goal, so no I didn’t feel the need to change things earlier.”