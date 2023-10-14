Kevin McDonald keeping feet on ground despite flying start in Bradford hotseat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin McDonald keeping feet on ground despite flying start in Bradford hotseat

By Press Association
Kevin McDonald saw his Bradford side win again (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Kevin McDonald saw his Bradford side win again (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Modest Kevin McDonald was not “getting carried away” after his winning start to life as Bradford caretaker player-manager continued away to AFC Wimbledon.

The former Scotland international was put in temporary charge following Mark Hughes’ departure earlier this month and has a 100 per cent record in the hotseat.

Bradford followed up last weekend’s home win against Swindon by triumphing at Grimsby in the EFL Trophy and then securing a third win in eight days in the capital.

City rode their luck at times against Wimbledon and Harry Lewis produced some key saves, with super sub Emmanuel Osadebe’s second-half effort securing a hard-fought 1-0 win.

“It’s a good result of course,” caretaker boss McDonald said. “To come away from home to a hard place to play – they don’t concede too many goals – and win 1-0, it’s a great result.

“There’s certain parts of the performance that were below par at times, but on the whole, especially second half and first 15 minutes, I thought we brought our own dimension of the game.

“To win 1-0 after a three-game week, it’s been a good week.

“It’s definitely not easy. We’ve played three games and won three games, but you’ll never see me getting carried away.

“I’ve never been carried away as a player and again as a caretaker manager.

“We’re here to do our job, obviously on behalf of the club, and that’s what we’ll do until told otherwise.”

McDonald says he has open, ongoing dialogue with Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks over the managerial situation.

And, even if the 34-year-old does not take the role permanently, this experience has underlined his coaching ambitions.

“I think in a longer term it has always been maybe a potential plan to be going into coaching,” McDonald, the former Fulham and Wolves midfielder, said.

“Maybe now I have been involved in it, I don’t know if it has confirmed (I want to do it).

“Obviously I want to be a manager going forward in time to come, but that was kind of always on the radar for the longer term.

“I was thinking somewhere along the line of coaching and managing.

“I didn’t know how I would take to it, I didn’t know how I would do, I didn’t know how well I’d take to it, but I’d say I’ve taken to it all right, at times.”

McDonald is seeking further improvements when his side return to West Yorkshire, while Wimbledon counterpart Johnnie Jackson was left to reflect on a frustrating afternoon.

The Dons boss said: “We feel like we should have won the game, let alone come away with nothing.

“As far as balance of play, we created chances, so it’s really frustrating.”

Bradford’s winner came just moments after Armani Little went close on a day when the hosts’ struggles at home this season continued, having managed just one League Two victory at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“The performance level, the disparity doesn’t match the results,” Jackson said.

“And again today we have done well enough to win a game of football. One has come back off a post, we’ve not been given a stonewall penalty.

“Today is just one of those days when everything has gone against us.”