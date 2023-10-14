Richie Wellens hails Leyton Orient’s ‘promotion form’ after win over Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens hails Leyton Orient’s ‘promotion form’ after win over Carlisle

By Press Association
Richie Wellens’ side have won four of their last six completed games (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Richie Wellens’ side have won four of their last six completed games (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Manager Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient’s recent results are promotion material – even if he is reluctant to study the league table.

The Os jumped to 10th in League One with victory at Brunton Park courtesy of Ruel Sotiriou’s 21st-minute goal from Joe Pigott’s assist.

“The players are growing in confidence at this level,” said Wellens, whose side began life in the third tier with defeats to Charlton, Portsmouth and Wycombe.

“We played Charlton away in front of 20,000, who are a big club at this level, but it was a 50-50 game that went against us,” he explained.

“We lost a tough game at home to Portsmouth, who are running away with the division.

“And we played Wycombe away, battered them but had a man sent off after 50 minutes and lost 3-2.

“So, I am pleased with our last nine games because our points return has been promotion form.

“We have got 17 points and it could have been 20 from 10 games with the (abandoned) game at Lincoln.

“But I am not even going to look at the table because it is forever changing. However, I do think in the next six or seven games it will take more shape.”

Orient could have been out of sight by half-time, with Idris El Mizouni hitting the crossbar and Blues keeper Tomas Holy denying Dan Happe and Sotiriou.

In the end though, Carlisle might have claimed a late point as substitute Terry Ablade struck a post.

“We should probably easily have been two or three up,” said Wellens. “In the end the game became about long balls, set-plays conceding free-kicks.

“Carlisle turned it into the game they wanted. But it is a good win because it is a tough place to come and they are a tough team to play against.”

The Cumbrians were a shadow of the side that stunned Bolton the previous weekend. And last season’s play-off winners sit one place and three points above the drop zone.

“We can’t go into any game in this league, or any league, starting like we did,” said manager Paul Simpson.

“We have gone from such a level last week and had an opportunity to repeat that level of performance in front of our own supporters and we let ourselves down.

“That is the big disappointment because second half we had a go and were more positive in our passing and running.

“It shows there is a level of inconsistency in the group. That’s not me being brutal; it’s me being honest.

“We had a level of consistency last season that was good enough to get us into the play-offs. We have now stepped up and we haven’t got that level of consistency.”