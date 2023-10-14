Walsall players ‘still finding that belief of how good they are’ – Mat Sadler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walsall players ‘still finding that belief of how good they are’ – Mat Sadler

By Press Association
Mat Sadler’s Walsall defeated Gillingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mat Sadler’s Walsall defeated Gillingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler believes his Isaac Hutchinson-inspired Saddlers do not know how good they can become after the midfielder’s hat-trick helped them thrash high-flying Gillingham 4-1 in League Two.

Hutchinson scored three and set up Walsall’s other goal after Gills caretaker boss Keith Millen was sent to the stands for tripping winger Tom Knowles as he tried to take a throw-in.

Two fine finishes came from playmaker Hutchinson’s left foot, either side of slipping Freddie Draper in to slot home, and he sealed his treble with a late header from a Ross Tierney cross.

“Isaac will undoubtedly get the plaudits because he’s scored three goals,” said Sadler.

“But for me, the game was won in the midfield three – Ross, Oisin (McEntee) and Ryan (Stirk) were brutal and relentless. They just continuously ran over them. The engine room really hummed today.

“Isaac is a constant goal threat. Even if he’s not having his best day, he always provides a threat for us. He’s constantly supplying a source of creativity.

“There have been challenges, we’ve had injuries and suspensions and it’s been difficult but it came together today.

“They’re still finding that belief of how good they are and how good they can be because they are a young group but they are desperate to do well and improve.”

Sadler also had sympathy for his opposite number Millen after his dismissal.

“He’s a top bloke, a proper football man and he will hurt from that result and incident because I know the sort of person he is – I’m sure he will be gutted,” Sadler added.

Macauley Bonne’s close-range finish gave Gillingham hope at 3-0 down but they slipped to a sixth-straight away defeat.

Acting assistant Mark Moss admitted: “We’re bitterly disappointed. We have fallen short of the standards the first-team group has set themselves this season.

“We’ve got to bounce back next week and we’ve got the perfect game to do it against Notts County, at home, where we’ve been generally very good.

“Obviously we’ve got to address the away form. We’ve got to be better on the road.”

On Millen’s dismissal, Moss added: “I didn’t see it at the time, I was looking down at the iPad. I wouldn’t have thought he deliberately tried to trip the player, I don’t think he would do that.

“The referee has got his own perspective of it and it looks how it looks but I can’t see Keith doing that personally.”

Former Gills player Steve Bruce has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace the sacked Neil Harris but Moss says the interim coaching group is happy to fill in.

He added: “I’m sure the club will take their time over someone. They want to get the right person in and that’s the right way to do it.”