PA Sport Trivia (16/10/2023)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Bob Cottam (cricket) – former England bowler and later bowling coach, also played for Hampshire and Northamptonshire, born 1944.

Terry Griffiths (snooker) – Wales’ 1979 world champion, born 1947.

David Unsworth (soccer) – former Everton defender and caretaker manager, who won one cap for England, born 1973.

Jacques Kallis (cricket) – former South Africa all-rounder who scored 13,289 runs and took 292 wickets in 166 Tests, born 1975.

Craig Pickering (athletics) – British sprinter who turned to bobsleigh, born 1986.

Dan Biggar (rugby union) – Former Wales and Northampton fly-half, born 1989.

Charles Leclerc (Formula One) – Ferrari driver from Monaco, born 1997.

Naomi Osaka (tennis) – two-time winner of the Australian Open and US Open from Japan, born 1997.

Zak Skinner (Paralympics) – competed for Great Britain in the 100m and long jump in the T13 classification at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, born 1998.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1920: Jockey Gordon Richards had his first ride at Lingfield Park. In a 21,843-race career that lasted until 1954, he won a record 4,870 races – 14 of them Classics. Richards was champion jockey 26 times.

1968: Britain’s Lillian Board lost the Olympic 400 metres final by a narrow margin to France’s Colette Besson, and US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos gave their ‘Black Power’ salute on the winners’ rostrum.

2001: Liverpool beat Dynamo Kiev 2-1 in a Champions League encounter in Ukraine just days after manager Gerard Houllier was rushed into hospital to undergo heart surgery.

2006: International Cricket Council chief executive Malcolm Speed confirmed Pakistan had withdrawn fast bowlers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif from their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy following positive drug tests.

2011: English driver Dan Wheldon, 33, was killed in a crash at the Las Vegas Indy 300.

2014: Former France, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas retired at the age of 37.

2016: Munster head coach Anthony Foley, 42, died at the team hotel in Paris before their European Champions Cup tie against Racing 92.

2018: Wales beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their Nations League match in Dublin.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, October 16)

SOCCER: Euro 2024 qualifier, Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland – Viaplay Sports 1 1935.

CRICKET: World Cup, Australia v Sri Lanka – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0900.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL and Channel 5 0100 (Tues).

BASEBALL: MLB, Texas Rangers v Houston Astros – TNT Sports 1 2100, Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies – TNT Sports 2 0030 (Tues).

Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 17)

CRICKET: World Cup, South Africa v The Netherlands – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 0900.

SOCCER: Euro 2024 qualifier, England v Italy – Channel 4 1900, Northern Ireland v Slovenia – Viaplay Sports 2 1915; International friendly, France v Scotland – Viaplay Sports 1 1930.

BASEBALL: MLB, Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies – TNT Sports 2 0000 (Wed).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. How many men’s Rugby World Cup tournaments have New Zealand won?

2. Where will the women’s football European Championships be held in 2025?

3. Who scored the only try of the game for Wigan Warriors to beat Catalan Dragons in this year’s Super League Grand Final?

4. In which city is the US Grand Prix currently held?

5. Who won the first Super Bowl in 1967?

6. Who is currently number one in the WTA rankings?

7. Which side won the 2023 Netball Super League?

8. At which venue does the World Darts Championship take place?

9. When did former England captain Charlotte Edwards retire from international cricket? A- 2013, B- 2015 or C-2016?

10. In the Winter Olympics, Which two sports are included in the Nordic Combined?

ANSWERS: 1. Three; 2. Switzerland; 3. Liam Marshall; 4. Austin, Texas; 5. Green Bay Packers; 6. Aryna Sabalenka; 7. Loughborough Lightning; 8. Alexandra Palace; 9. C- 2016; 10. Ski jumping and cross-country skiing.